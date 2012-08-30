Cue is a Swedish pop duo group made up of musician Anders Melander and Niklas Hjulström. They have topped the Swedish Singles Chart with "Burnin'".

Anders Melander was a composer working for the Swedish TV and a theatre director at Angeredsteatern. He was also much earlier a member in the progg band Nationalteatern. Niklas Hjulström on the other hand was an actor. The two had cooperated before working on a song and Anders knew Hjulström was a skilled singer. So when Anders needed a singer to sing "Burnin'", a song composed by him for the Swedish TV series "Glappet", he asked Hjulström and they formed together a band called Cue.

Although not strictly intended for release as a hit, just usage for the TV series, the song gained popularity and upon release as the first single for Cue, it hit the Swedish charts at #1 for 4 weeks (14 November to 12 December 1997. It eventually sold 90,000 copies making it one of the most successful singles in the 1990s in Sweden. It also reached #4 in Norway and #9 in Finland.