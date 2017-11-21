Leland SundriesFormed 10 January 2010
Leland Sundries
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p056j6fz.jpg
2010-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/49fcaf45-afc9-49db-9e37-50face620e3b
Leland Sundries Tracks
Sort by
Roller Derby Queen
Leland Sundries
Roller Derby Queen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056j6fz.jpglink
Roller Derby Queen
Last played on
Apocalypse Love Song
Leland Sundries
Apocalypse Love Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056j6fz.jpglink
Apocalypse Love Song
Last played on
Maps Of The West
Leland Sundries
Maps Of The West
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056j6fz.jpglink
Maps Of The West
Last played on
Bad Hair Day
Leland Sundries
Bad Hair Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056j6fz.jpglink
Bad Hair Day
Last played on
Leland Sundries Links
Back to artist