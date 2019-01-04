The MotorsBritish pub rock band. Formed 1977
The Motors
1977
The Motors Biography (Wikipedia)
The Motors were a British pub rock band, formed in London in 1977 by former Ducks Deluxe members Nick Garvey and Andy McMaster together with guitarist Rob Hendry (who was replaced in May 1977 by Bram Tchaikovsky) and drummer Ricky Slaughter. Their biggest success was with the McMaster penned song "Airport", a number 4 UK hit single in 1978.
Airport
Dancing The Night Away
Forget About You
Forget About You (CLIP)
