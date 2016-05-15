Carl Stanbridge
Carl Stanbridge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/49fab4b5-70e5-4d29-b466-7e5914e5a652
Carl Stanbridge Tracks
Sort by
Spirit Break Out (feat. Velveta Thompson, Delroy Hutchinson, Carl Stanbridge, Paul Reid, Raul D'Oliveira, Nick Parrans-Smith & Carl McGregor)
Choirs and Congregation of Birmingham Christian Centre, Steve Thompson, Steve Thompson, Luke Hellebronth, Tim Hughes, Myles Dhillon & Ben Bryant
Spirit Break Out (feat. Velveta Thompson, Delroy Hutchinson, Carl Stanbridge, Paul Reid, Raul D'Oliveira, Nick Parrans-Smith & Carl McGregor)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spirit Break Out (feat. Velveta Thompson, Delroy Hutchinson, Carl Stanbridge, Paul Reid, Raul D'Oliveira, Nick Parrans-Smith & Carl McGregor)
Choir
Conductor
Music Arranger
Last played on
Spirit Break Out
Luke Hellebronth
Spirit Break Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spirit Break Out
Last played on
Saviour Of The World
Velveta Thompson
Saviour Of The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saviour Of The World
Last played on
Holding Nothing Back
Velveta Thompson
Holding Nothing Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holding Nothing Back
Last played on
Christ Is Enough
Velveta Thompson
Christ Is Enough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christ Is Enough
Last played on
Back to artist