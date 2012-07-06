Wigald Boning (born 20 January 1967 in Wildeshausen) is a German actor, singer, writer and television presenter.

Boning works as an actor in different TV and film productions. He became famous in Germany as an actor in the television comedy programme RTL Samstag Nacht. Together with Olli Dittrich, Boning sang in Die Doofen. Boning has written several books. In 2017 Boning married the german opera singer Teresa Tièschky.