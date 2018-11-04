Marjana Lipovšek' (mezzo-soprano) is an opera and concert singer. The daughter of composer Marijan Lipovšek, she was born on December 3, 1946. in Ljubljana, Slovenia. She retired in 2017 and now she rests in her family house in Ljubljana.

She has sung in the film soundtracks of Jakob the Liar and The Grey Zone. Notable stage appearances include Die Frau ohne Schatten, Die Walküre and Tristan und Isolde. She has sung with many orchestras such as the Berlin Philharmonic, Boston Philharmonic, Concertgebouw Orchestra, Dresden Staatskapelle, London Philharmonic, London Symphony, Munich Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic and Vienna Philharmonic and companies such as the Bavarian State Opera, Chicago Lyric Opera, Metropolitan Opera in New York and Vienna State Opera. She has worked with Claudio Abbado, Daniel Barenboim, Bychkov, Myung-Whun Chung, Colin Davis, Christoph von Dohnányi, Bernard Haitink, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, James Levine, Lorin Maazel, Zubin Mehta, Riccardo Muti, Kent Nagano, Giuseppe Sinopoli and Wolfgang Sawallisch.