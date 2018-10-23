Clock is a band featuring Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell and P.J. Smith, who sang backing vocals on Def Leppard's cover of the Sweet song "Action" on Def Leppard's Retro Active (1993) album.

Clock's album, Through Time (1998) features the original version of "To Be Alive", which is featured on Def Leppard's Euphoria (1999) album.

Other members have included Mark Schulman, Mark Browne, and Manny Alvarez.