Guillaume-Gabriel NiversBorn 1632. Died 30 November 1714
Guillaume-Gabriel Nivers
1632
Guillaume-Gabriel Nivers Biography (Wikipedia)
Guillaume-Gabriel Nivers (c. 1632, Paris – 13 November 1714) was a French organist, composer and theorist. His first livre d'orgue is the earliest surviving published collection with traditional French organ school forms (a collection by Louis Couperin that is in manuscript does not seem to have been published. See Guy Oldham, "Louis Couperin: A New Source of French Keyboard Music of the Mid-17th Century", Recherches sur la musique française classique, Vol. I (1960), pp. 51–59). Nivers's other music is less known; however, his treatises on Gregorian chant and basso continuo are still considered important sources on 17th century liturgical music and performance practice.
Guillaume-Gabriel Nivers Tracks
Officium Defunctorum
Officium Defunctorum
Officium Defunctorum
Beata est Maria - motet
Beata est Maria - motet
Beata est Maria - motet
Suite du premier ton for organ
Suite du premier ton for organ
Suite du premier ton for organ
Prélude du huitième ton
Prélude du huitième ton
Prélude du huitième ton
Guillaume-Gabriel Nivers Links
