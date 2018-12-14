Fernando Lopes-Graça, (Tomar, 17 December 1906 – Parede, near Cascais, November 27, 1994) was a Portuguese composer, conductor and musicologist. Lopes-Graça was influenced by Portuguese popular music, which he also studied, continuing the work of the composer and musicologist Francisco de Lacerda. He was a member of the Portuguese Communist Party and strenuously opposed the Estado Novo and its leader António de Oliveira Salazar. He completed the Dicionário de Música (Dictionary of Music), started by his teacher, Tomás Borba, himself a composer.