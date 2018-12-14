Fernando Lopes-GraçaBorn 17 December 1906. Died 27 November 1994
Fernando Lopes-Graça
1906-12-17
Fernando Lopes-Graça Biography
Fernando Lopes-Graça, (Tomar, 17 December 1906 – Parede, near Cascais, November 27, 1994) was a Portuguese composer, conductor and musicologist. Lopes-Graça was influenced by Portuguese popular music, which he also studied, continuing the work of the composer and musicologist Francisco de Lacerda. He was a member of the Portuguese Communist Party and strenuously opposed the Estado Novo and its leader António de Oliveira Salazar. He completed the Dicionário de Música (Dictionary of Music), started by his teacher, Tomás Borba, himself a composer.
Fernando Lopes-Graça Tracks
[3] Portuguese Dances, Op 32 (1941)
Fernando Lopes-Graça
[3] Portuguese Dances, Op 32 (1941)
[3] Portuguese Dances, Op 32 (1941)
Nao sei
Fernando Lopes-Graça
Nao sei
Nao sei
Nao sei
Trad.
Nao sei
Nao sei
Cancoes regionais portuguesas [Portuguese Regional Songs] (Op.39) (1943-88)
Fernando Lopes-Graça
Cancoes regionais portuguesas [Portuguese Regional Songs] (Op.39) (1943-88)
Cancoes regionais portuguesas [Portuguese Regional Songs] (Op.39) (1943-88)
Festival March
Fernando Lopes-Graça
Festival March
Festival March
Musicas Festivas no.4: Para um 'canarito' recém-nascido
Fernando Lopes-Graça
Musicas Festivas no.4: Para um 'canarito' recém-nascido
Musicas Festivas no.4: Para um 'canarito' recém-nascido
