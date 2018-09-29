The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra (ANPO) (Armenian: Հայաստանի ազգային ֆիլհարմոնիկ նվագախումբ) is the national orchestra of Armenia. It was founded in 1925 as a symphony orchestra of the Yerevan State Conservatory. Now it performs in Khachaturian Hall, Yerevan.

Over the years, conductors Arshak Adamian, Alexander Spendiarian, Ohan Durian, Valeri Gergiev, Loris Tjeknavorian, etc. directed the orchestra. Since its foundation, the orchestra has performed most of the classical repertoire. Many famous artists as David Oistrach, Svyatoslav Richter, Mstislav Rostropovich, David Geringas, Boris Berezovsky, Ian Gillan have appeared with the orchestra. Aram Khachaturian, Dmitri Kabalevsky and others have conducted their works at the APO. More than 30 CDs have been released with the APO recordings.