Duane Steele is a Canadian country music artist. He has released five studio albums and one greatest hits album, and has charted multiple singles on the Canadian country singles charts, including the Number One hit "Anita Got Married" in 1996.
Anita Got Married
Anita Got Married
Anita Got Married
