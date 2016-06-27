Al ViolaBorn 16 June 1919. Died 21 February 2007
Al Viola
1919-06-16
Al Viola Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfred Viola (June 16, 1919 – February 21, 2007) was an American jazz guitarist who worked with Frank Sinatra for 25 years and also played the mandolin on the soundtrack of the film The Godfather.
