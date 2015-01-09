Open Hand is an American rock band. The band was formed in Hollywood in 1997 by guitarist/vocalist Justin Isham. With bassist Michael Anastasi and drummer Alex Rodriguez they released two EPs on Justins own American Propaganda label, Radio Days (1998) and Evolutions (1999). After touring they signed with Trustkill Records in 1999. In 2000, Trustkill issued The Dream, a collection of the band’s two EPs and bonus unreleased material. They continued touring. They released the album "You and Me" in 2005 on Trustkill / Roadrunner Records, the band went on to tour extensively all over the world between 2005- 2009. Open Hand released "Honey" (Anodyne Records) in 2010. The band has continued touring ever since . Open Hand is currently writing new material and working on a new record titled 'Weirdo'