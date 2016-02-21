Michael LeagueBorn 24 April 1984
Michael League
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-04-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/49e1540c-3f84-4899-a35c-63b39d775df9
Michael League Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael League is an American composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. He is the bandleader of New York-based instrumental band Snarky Puppy, and the international music ensemble, Bokanté. He is also an owner and founder of the record label GroundUP Music.[non-primary source needed] League has won three Grammy Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael League Tracks
Sort by
Gretel
Michael League
Gretel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gretel
Performer
Last played on
Lingus
Snarky Puppy
Lingus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5c5r.jpglink
Lingus
Last played on
Back to artist