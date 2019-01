Michael League is an American composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. He is the bandleader of New York-based instrumental band Snarky Puppy, and the international music ensemble, Bokanté. He is also an owner and founder of the record label GroundUP Music.[non-primary source needed] League has won three Grammy Awards.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia