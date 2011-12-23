Buddy MerrillBorn 16 July 1936
Buddy Merrill
1936-07-16
Buddy Merrill Biography (Wikipedia)
Buddy Merrill (born July 16, 1936), born Leslie Merrill Behunin, Jr., is an American guitar player and steel guitar player, best known as a regular on The Lawrence Welk Show.
Buddy Merrill Tracks
Caravan
