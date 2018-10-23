The LastFormed 1976
The Last
1976
The Last Biography (Wikipedia)
The Last is an American, Los Angeles-based power pop band, formed in the 1970s around three brothers: Joe (guitar, vocals), Mike (vocals), and David Nolte (bass guitar). They released several albums on SST Records and Bomp! Records.
The Last Tracks
She Don't Know Why I'm Here
She Don't Know Why I'm Here
Every Summer Day
Every Summer Day
Every Summer Day
Say So
Say So
Say So
