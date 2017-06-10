The Ferris WheelFormed 1966. Disbanded 1970
The Ferris Wheel
1966
The Ferris Wheel Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ferris Wheel were a British rock and soul band, who have been described as "one of England's great lost musical treasures of the mid- to late '60s" and as "one of the most popular club acts" of the time. They released two albums, Can't Break the Habit (1967) and Ferris Wheel (1970), the latter featuring singer Linda Lewis.
The Ferris Wheel Tracks
Number One Guy
The Ferris Wheel
Number One Guy
Number One Guy
The Ferris Wheel Links
