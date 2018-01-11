The DirtbombsDetroit garage rock band. Formed 1996
The Dirtbombs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/49d68d0c-cfe4-4adb-abe5-64cb50671070
The Dirtbombs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dirtbombs are an American garage rock band based in Detroit, Michigan, notable for blending diverse influences such as punk rock and soul while featuring a dual bass guitar, dual drum and guitar lineup. The Dirtbombs were formed by Mick Collins (of the influential garage punk band The Gories) as a side project and started recording songs by 1995.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Dirtbombs Tracks
Sort by
It's Gonna Be Alright
The Dirtbombs
It's Gonna Be Alright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Gonna Be Alright
Last played on
Underdog
The Dirtbombs
Underdog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Underdog
Last played on
Chains Of Love
The Dirtbombs
Chains Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chains Of Love
Last played on
Can't Stop Thinking About It (John Peel session 21st Nov 2001)
The Dirtbombs
Can't Stop Thinking About It (John Peel session 21st Nov 2001)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kung Fu (John Peel session 21st Nov 2001)
The Dirtbombs
Kung Fu (John Peel session 21st Nov 2001)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kung Fu (John Peel session 21st Nov 2001)
Last played on
Motor City Baby (John Peel session 21st Nov 2001)
The Dirtbombs
Motor City Baby (John Peel session 21st Nov 2001)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugar On Top
The Dirtbombs
Sugar On Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugar On Top
Last played on
Sharevari (Omar S Remix)
The Dirtbombs
Sharevari (Omar S Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sharevari (Omar S Remix)
Last played on
The Sharpest Claws
The Dirtbombs
The Sharpest Claws
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sharpest Claws
Last played on
By My Side
The Dirtbombs
By My Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
By My Side
Last played on
Jaguar
The Dirtbombs
Jaguar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jaguar
Last played on
Cosmic Cars
The Dirtbombs
Cosmic Cars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cosmic Cars
Last played on
Trainwreck
The Dirtbombs
Trainwreck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trainwreck
Last played on
Motor City Baby
The Dirtbombs
Motor City Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motor City Baby
Last played on
Ode To A Blackman
The Dirtbombs
Ode To A Blackman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ode To A Blackman
Last played on
Your Love Belongs Under A Rock
The Dirtbombs
Your Love Belongs Under A Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Love Belongs Under A Rock
Last played on
The Dirtbombs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist