Brian Imanuel (born 3 September 1999), known professionally as Rich Brian (formerly Rich Chigga), is an Indonesian rapper, record producer and songwriter. He is best known for his viral debut single "Dat $tick", which was first released in February 2016 on YouTube. The single was certified gold by the RIAA. His debut album, Amen (2018), peaked at number 18 on the Billboard 200.