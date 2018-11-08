Spare Snare is a lo-fi band from Dundee, Scotland.

Founded in the early 90s, the band have released 13 albums to date, released on their own Chute Records, or licensed to another label. They have also recorded four John Peel Sessions. In the 1995 John Peel Festive 50, the band were number 32 with "Bugs".

Spare Snare have been cited as an influence on acts such as Snow Patrol and the Fence Collective.

Spare Snare were also voted as the 46th best Scottish band of all time.

In 2008 they had the bizarre privilege to cover Amazing Grace for BBC Radio Two’s Aled Jones Sunday show. Spare Snare are the only band to have recorded sessions for both John Peel and Aled Jones.

Spare Snare released their 10th album, Victor, in June 2010, which was voted the 19th Best Scottish Album of 2010.

The band made two rare live appearances at the Fence Collective Homegame festival in Anstruther and Tigerfest in Dunfermline in 2010.

Two live sessions were performed for the Marc Riley BBC 6Music radio show on 16 July 2009 and 25 September 2018.