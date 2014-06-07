Ben KynardBorn 28 February 1920. Died 5 July 2012
Ben Kynard
1920-02-28
Ben D. Kynard (February 28, 1920 Eureka Springs, Arkansas - July 5, 2012 Kansas City) was an American jazz saxophonist (alto and baritone saxophone).. He was known through his collaboration with Lionel Hampton, as a composer and arranger.
