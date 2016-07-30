Havana 3 A.M.
Havana 3 A.M.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/49d4cbdc-2106-46cf-a166-5d100c429284
Havana 3 A.M. Tracks
Sort by
Blue Gene Vincent
Havana 3 A.M.
Blue Gene Vincent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Gene Vincent
Last played on
What About Your Future
Havana 3 A.M.
What About Your Future
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What About Your Future
Last played on
Havana 3 A.M. Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Hugh Cornwell's fascination with 40s Hollywood star who 'invented' Bluetooth
-
Hugh Cornwell: "I could hear John's dulcet tones on this song and thought what a surrreal recording that would be..."
-
‘It's my last chance to make it as a crooner’ – Dr John Cooper Clarke on making his singing debut with Hugh Cornwell
-
John Cooper Clark and Hugh Cornwell Exclusive Interview
Back to artist