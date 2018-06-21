Hundred WatersFormed 2011
Hundred Waters
2011
Hundred Waters Biography (Wikipedia)
Hundred Waters is an American band formed in Gainesville, Florida in October 2011, composed of Nicole Miglis (vocals, piano, flute), Trayer Tryon (production, electronics, bass) and Zach Tetreault (drums, percussion, trumpet). The group came to prominence in 2012 with the release of their first self-titled album and an unexpected partnership with Skrillex's predominantly electronic OWSLA record label. Hundred Waters wrote and produced most of their second album, The Moon Rang Like a Bell, while on tour with alt-J, The xx, Julia Holter and others; it was released on May 27, 2014.
Hundred Waters Tracks
Wave To Anchor
Prison Guard
Particle
Xtalk
Boreal
Show Me Love (Skrillex Remix) (feat. Chance the Rapper, Moses Sumney & Robin Hannibal)
Murmurs
Down From The Rafters (Huxley Remix)
Innocent
No Sound
Show Me Love
Down From The Rafters
Theia
Thistle
Are/or
Sonnet
