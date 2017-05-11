Joe MaphisCountry guitarist. Born 12 May 1921. Died 27 June 1986
Joe Maphis
1921-05-12
Joe Maphis Biography
Joe Maphis, born Otis Wilson Maphis (May 12, 1921 – June 27, 1986), was an American country music guitarist. He married singer Rose Lee Maphis in 1953.
One of the flashiest country guitarists of the 1950s and 1960s, Joe Maphis was known as The King of the Strings. He was able to play many stringed instruments with great facility. However, he specialized in dazzling guitar virtuosity.
Joe Maphis Tracks
Fire On The Strings
Joe Maphis
Fire On The Strings
Fire On The Strings
Guitar Rock 'n' Roll
Joe Maphis
Guitar Rock 'n' Roll
Guitar Rock 'n' Roll
Pickin' & Guitin'
Joe Maphis
Pickin' & Guitin'
Pickin' & Guitin'
Cold Heart Of Steel
Joe Maphis
Cold Heart Of Steel
Cold Heart Of Steel
Sweet Rosie
Joe Maphis
Sweet Rosie
Sweet Rosie
Dim Lights, Thick Smoke (And Loud)
Joe Maphis
Dim Lights, Thick Smoke (And Loud)
Dim Lights, Thick Smoke (And Loud)
Joe Maphis Links
