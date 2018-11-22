Deana CarterBorn 4 January 1966
Deana Carter
1966-01-04
Deana Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
Deana Kay Carter (born January 4, 1966) is an American country music singer-songwriter who broke through in 1996 with the release of debut album Did I Shave My Legs for This?, which was certified 5× Multi-Platinum in the United States for sales of over five million. It was followed by 1998's Everything's Gonna Be Alright, 2003's I'm Just a Girl, 2005's The Story of My Life, and 2007's The Chain. Overall, Carter's albums have accounted for 14 singles, including three which reached Number One on the Billboard country charts: "Strawberry Wine", "We Danced Anyway", and "How Do I Get There".
Strawberry Wine
Deana Carter
Strawberry Wine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605c8k.jpglink
Strawberry Wine
Last played on
We Danced Anyway
Deana Carter
We Danced Anyway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605c8k.jpglink
We Danced Anyway
Last played on
Did I Shave My Legs For This
Deana Carter
Did I Shave My Legs For This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605c8k.jpglink
Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys
Deana Carter
Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605c8k.jpglink
Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys
Last played on
Once Upon A December
Deana Carter
Once Upon A December
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605c8k.jpglink
Once Upon A December
Last played on
Do Or Die
Deana Carter
Do Or Die
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605c8k.jpglink
Do Or Die
Last played on
Turn Those Wheels Around
Deana Carter
Turn Those Wheels Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605c8k.jpglink
Turn Those Wheels Around
Last played on
If This Is Love
Deana Carter
If This Is Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605c8k.jpglink
If This Is Love
Last played on
The Weight
Deana Carter
The Weight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605c8k.jpglink
The Weight
Last played on
Winter Wonderland
Deana Carter
Winter Wonderland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605c8k.jpglink
Winter Wonderland
Last played on
Brand New Key
Deana Carter
Brand New Key
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605c8k.jpglink
Brand New Key
Last played on
