The Electric Boys are a band founded in Sweden in 1988, which enjoyed a cult status in Europe at the end of the decade.
14
Mar
2019
Electric Boys, Vega, Pretty Boy Floyd, Tyketto, Tigertailz, Jizzy Pearl, Ted Poley, Mitch Malloy, Romeo's Daughter, Wayward Sons, Heavy Pettin, Bai Bang, Fahran, Kane'd, The Radio Sun, Dave Bickler and Trench Dogs
Hafan y Môr Holiday Park, Gwynedd, UK
20
Mar
2019
Electric Boys
The Underworld, London, UK
22
Mar
2019
Electric Boys
Tivoli, Buckley, UK
23
Mar
2019
Electric Boys
Diamond Rock Club, Ballymena, UK
