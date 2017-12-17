Grave PleasuresFinnish band. Formed 2015
Grave Pleasures
2015
Grave Pleasures Biography (Wikipedia)
Grave Pleasures is a Finnish post-punk band from Helsinki. Formed in 2010, Grave Pleasure's previous incarnation, Beastmilk, released a demo followed by an EP, and later debut full-length Climax. Members Mat McNerney and Valtteri Arino continued the band in 2015 as Grave Pleasures, following Johan Snell and Paile's departure with the group. With new members, Grave Pleasures released Dreamcrash months later.
Grave Pleasures Tracks
Infatuation Overkill
Grave Pleasures
Infatuation Overkill
Laughing Abyss
Grave Pleasures
Laughing Abyss
Joy Through Death
Grave Pleasures
Joy Through Death
