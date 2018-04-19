Victoria Police Pipe BandFormed 1936
Victoria Police Pipe Band
1936
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Victoria Police Pipe Band is a former Grade One World Pipe Band Championship-winning pipe band based in Melbourne, Australia. The band still operates today, though with reduced numbers and not competitively, after a controversial decision in 2000 to reshape it.
As of today, the Victoria Police Pipe Band is the only Australian band in history to have attained the title of Grade One World Pipe Band Champion. It is Australia's most successful pipe band, having obtained three third-place results at the Worlds in years directly prior to its win in 1998. The band has also released a number of recordings, which are internationally popular.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Spirits Of Old Puteney / Major A F MacGillvary / Doune Of Invernochty / It Is Long Until The Wedding / The Brolum
Victoria Police Pipe Band
Spirits Of Old Puteney / Major A F MacGillvary / Doune Of Invernochty / It Is Long Until The Wedding / The Brolum
HELLBOUND TRAIN
Victoria Police Pipe Band
HELLBOUND TRAIN
HELLBOUND TRAIN
Last played on
Up An' Adam
Victoria Police Pipe Band
Up An' Adam
Up An' Adam
Last played on
Dornoch Highland Gathering; Mrs Lily Christie; Andrew K. Sloan
Victoria Police Pipe Band
Dornoch Highland Gathering; Mrs Lily Christie; Andrew K. Sloan
HEN'S MARCH/ALLAN MACPHERSON OF MOSSPARK/GLASGOW CITY POLICE PIPERS
Victoria Police Pipe Band
HEN'S MARCH/ALLAN MACPHERSON OF MOSSPARK/GLASGOW CITY POLICE PIPERS
O Domine Iesu Christie
Victoria Police Pipe Band
O Domine Iesu Christie
O Domine Iesu Christie
Last played on
Shoshannas Lullaby, Caberfeidh, Cronins Reel, Mrs MacLeod of Raasay
Victoria Police Pipe Band
Shoshannas Lullaby, Caberfeidh, Cronins Reel, Mrs MacLeod of Raasay
Jimmy's Gift/Out of the Air/Radar Racketeer/New Year in Noosa/The Terror Time/PM Sandy Godon/The Caledonian Society of London
Victoria Police Pipe Band
Jimmy's Gift/Out of the Air/Radar Racketeer/New Year in Noosa/The Terror Time/PM Sandy Godon/The Caledonian Society of London
Airlie's Big Day/Madame Bonaparte/Pump The Thump
Victoria Police Pipe Band
Airlie's Big Day/Madame Bonaparte/Pump The Thump
Back In Black/Mhorag/Advance To The East/Thunderhead/Ca' The Ewes/A Glass Of Beer/Rakish P
Victoria Police Pipe Band
Back In Black/Mhorag/Advance To The East/Thunderhead/Ca' The Ewes/A Glass Of Beer/Rakish P
Jimmy's Gift / Out of the air / Radar Racketeer / New Year in Noosa / Terror Time / P/M Sa
Victoria Police Pipe Band
Jimmy's Gift / Out of the air / Radar Racketeer / New Year in Noosa / Terror Time / P/M Sa
The Girl From Dungannon/Pm Sandy Gordon/Mrs Donald Macpherson/The Glayva Kid/Riverbeat
Victoria Police Pipe Band
The Girl From Dungannon/Pm Sandy Gordon/Mrs Donald Macpherson/The Glayva Kid/Riverbeat
The Way Old Friends Do
Victoria Police Pipe Band
The Way Old Friends Do
The Way Old Friends Do
Last played on
Shoshanna's Lullaby/Caberfeidh/Cronin's Reel(aka Roddy Macdonald's Fancy)/Mrs Macleod of R
Victoria Police Pipe Band
Shoshanna's Lullaby/Caberfeidh/Cronin's Reel(aka Roddy Macdonald's Fancy)/Mrs Macleod of R
The Young Macgregor/The Shepherd's Crook/The
Victoria Police Pipe Band
The Young Macgregor/The Shepherd's Crook/The
March, Strathspey and Reel
Victoria Police Pipe Band
March, Strathspey and Reel
March, Strathspey and Reel
Last played on
Belfast Child
Victoria Police Pipe Band
Belfast Child
Belfast Child
Last played on
