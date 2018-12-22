Camilla George
Camilla George
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/49cd364e-6c8a-4702-a1ff-83dd126242c7
Camilla George Tracks
Sort by
Carry The Runnings Away
Camilla George
Carry The Runnings Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carry The Runnings Away
Last played on
The People Could Fly
Camilla George
The People Could Fly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The People Could Fly
Last played on
The Most Useful Slave (Live In Session)
Camilla George
The Most Useful Slave (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Most Useful Slave (Live In Session)
Last played on
Here But I'm Gone
Camilla George
Here But I'm Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here But I'm Gone
Last played on
The People Could Fly
Camilla George
The People Could Fly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The People Could Fly
Performer
The Most Useful Slave
Camilla George
The Most Useful Slave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Most Useful Slave
Performer
How Nehemiah Got Free
Camilla George
How Nehemiah Got Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Nehemiah Got Free
Performer
Tappin The Land Turtle
Camilla George
Tappin The Land Turtle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tappin The Land Turtle
Performer
Isang
Camilla George
Isang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Isang
Last played on
Song for Reds
Camilla George
Song for Reds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song for Reds
Last played on
Mami Wata
Camilla George
Mami Wata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mami Wata
Last played on
Back to artist