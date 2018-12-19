Olivia Chaney
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6wh.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/49cb68dc-f515-498a-b38b-c5e5d8c31085
Olivia Chaney Biography (Wikipedia)
Olivia Chaney (born 1982) is an English folk singer, pianist, guitarist, harmonium player and songwriter. Her debut solo album, The Longest River, was released on Nonesuch Records in 2015. Her follow-up solo album, Shelter, was released on Nonesuch on June 15, 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Olivia Chaney Performances & Interviews
- In Tune Sessions: Olivia Chaneyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v1z2n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v1z2n.jpg2016-05-13T17:06:00.000ZOlivia Chaney performs her own arrangement of Purcell's O solitude, my sweetest choice.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03v207j
In Tune Sessions: Olivia Chaney
Olivia Chaney Tracks
Sort by
Up in the Morning Early (feat. Olivia Chaney, David McGuinness & Mairi Campbell)
Concerto Caledonia
Up in the Morning Early (feat. Olivia Chaney, David McGuinness & Mairi Campbell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719gt.jpglink
Up in the Morning Early (feat. Olivia Chaney, David McGuinness & Mairi Campbell)
Last played on
House On A Hill
Olivia Chaney
House On A Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
House On A Hill
Last played on
IOU
Olivia Chaney
IOU
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
IOU
Last played on
Ramblin' Boy
Träd
Ramblin' Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
Ramblin' Boy
Last played on
Shelter
Olivia Chaney
Shelter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
Shelter
Last played on
Ramblin' Boy
Kronos Quartet
Ramblin' Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zr880.jpglink
Ramblin' Boy
Last played on
Roman Holiday
Olivia Chaney
Roman Holiday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
Roman Holiday
Last played on
Long Time Gone
Olivia Chaney
Long Time Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
Long Time Gone
Last played on
Roman Holiday (Live on Mark Radcliffe's Folk Show)
Olivia Chaney
Roman Holiday (Live on Mark Radcliffe's Folk Show)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
House on a Hill(Radio 2 Session, 8 August 2018)
Olivia Chaney
House on a Hill(Radio 2 Session, 8 August 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
Roman Holiday (Radio 2 Session, 8 August 2018)
Olivia Chaney
Roman Holiday (Radio 2 Session, 8 August 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
Shelter (Radio 2 Session, 8 August 2018)
Olivia Chaney
Shelter (Radio 2 Session, 8 August 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
Arches
Olivia Chaney
Arches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
Arches
Last played on
O Solitude
Olivia Chaney
O Solitude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
O Solitude
Last played on
The Dark Eyed Sailor
Olivia Chaney
The Dark Eyed Sailor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
The Dark Eyed Sailor
Last played on
Colin and Clem
Olivia Chaney
Colin and Clem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
Colin and Clem
Last played on
Dragonfly
Olivia Chaney
Dragonfly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
Dragonfly
Last played on
Eternity
Emily Hall & Olivia Chaney
Eternity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
Eternity
Composer
Last played on
River Man (Live at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2018) (feat. Jordan Hunt)
Olivia Chaney
River Man (Live at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2018) (feat. Jordan Hunt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
River Man (Live at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2018) (feat. Jordan Hunt)
Last played on
House On A Hill (Live In Session)
Olivia Chaney
House On A Hill (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
House On A Hill (Live In Session)
Last played on
The King's Horses
Concerto Caledonia
The King's Horses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719gt.jpglink
The King's Horses
Last played on
River Man (Live at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2018)
Olivia Chaney
River Man (Live at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
River Man (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2018)
Olivia Chaney
River Man (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
Psalm 124 / The Freedom Come-all-ye / The Red-Haired Boy (feat. Mairi Campbell, Concerto Caledonia, Jim Moray & Olivia Chaney)
Alasdair Roberts
Psalm 124 / The Freedom Come-all-ye / The Red-Haired Boy (feat. Mairi Campbell, Concerto Caledonia, Jim Moray & Olivia Chaney)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8pqd.jpglink
Psalm 124 / The Freedom Come-all-ye / The Red-Haired Boy (feat. Mairi Campbell, Concerto Caledonia, Jim Moray & Olivia Chaney)
Last played on
All The Kings Horses
Olivia Chaney
All The Kings Horses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
All The Kings Horses
Last played on
Up In The Morning Early (feat. Olivia Chaney)
Concerto Caledonia
Up In The Morning Early (feat. Olivia Chaney)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719gt.jpglink
Up In The Morning Early (feat. Olivia Chaney)
Last played on
Old Sir Simon the King (feat. Concerto Caledonia)
Olivia Chaney
Old Sir Simon the King (feat. Concerto Caledonia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719gt.jpglink
Old Sir Simon the King (feat. Concerto Caledonia)
Last played on
Town Hall Yard
Olivia Chaney
Town Hall Yard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
Town Hall Yard
Last played on
Holiday
Olivia Chaney
Holiday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
Holiday
Last played on
Montagne, que tu es haute (feat. Olivia Chaney)
Kronos Quartet
Montagne, que tu es haute (feat. Olivia Chaney)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zr880.jpglink
Montagne, que tu es haute (feat. Olivia Chaney)
Last played on
False Bride
Olivia Chaney
False Bride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
False Bride
Last played on
Blessed Instant
Sidsel Endresen
Blessed Instant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
Blessed Instant
Last played on
Montaigne, Que Tu Es Haute
Kronos Quartet
Montaigne, Que Tu Es Haute
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zr880.jpglink
Montaigne, Que Tu Es Haute
Last played on
Aupres De Ma Blonde
Trad. Arr. Chaney & Olivia Chaney
Aupres De Ma Blonde
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6wh.jpglink
Aupres De Ma Blonde
Composer
Last played on
Upcoming Events
3
Mar
2019
Olivia Chaney
St Mary's Hall, Canterbury, UK
8
Mar
2019
Olivia Chaney
Turner Sims Concert Hall, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
13
Mar
2019
Olivia Chaney
J2, Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK
13
Mar
2019
Olivia Chaney
J2, Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em6v9r
Belfast Waterfront
2018-04-04T16:21:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01br6wh.jpg
4
Apr
2018
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2018
19:15
Belfast Waterfront
Olivia Chaney Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist