Numéro#Formed 1 June 2005
Numéro#
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/49ca6eb9-207b-44d0-9f51-affa8b061037
Numéro# Biography (Wikipedia)
Numéro# is a Canadian electropop duo from Montreal formed by French Jérôme Rocipon and Québécois Pierre Crube.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Numéro# Tracks
Sort by
Money
Numéro#
Money
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Money
Last played on
Numéro# Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist