Charlie BurchillBorn 27 November 1959
Charlie Burchill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959-11-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/49c93701-412f-49fa-b24a-d6124bc635d5
Charlie Burchill Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles "Charlie" Burchill (born 27 November 1959 in Glasgow) is a Scottish musician and composer, best known as the guitarist of Simple Minds. He was one of the founders of the group.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charlie Burchill Tracks
Sort by
Midnight Walking (Live)
Charlie Burchill
Midnight Walking (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0682ry9.jpglink
Midnight Walking (Live)
Last played on
Book Of Brilliant Things (live)
Simple Minds
Book Of Brilliant Things (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0682ry9.jpglink
Book Of Brilliant Things (live)
Last played on
Let the Day Begin
Simple Minds
Let the Day Begin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0682ry9.jpglink
Let the Day Begin
Last played on
Back to artist