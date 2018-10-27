Hardfloor is a German electronic music duo, consisting of Oliver Bondzio and Ramon Zenker. Their most famous track is "Acperience 1" (often titled more simply as "Acperience" on many compilation albums) and chosen by Feargal Sharkey as one of his Inheritance Tracks when interviewed on UK's BBC Radio 4.

Their distinctive acid house sound is attributed to their skill at manipulating Roland TB-303 bass synthesisers, using up to six of these machines at once. Their UK chart hits include "Hardtrance Acperience" (1992), "Trancescript" (1993) and the remix of the aforementioned "Acperience" (1997). Their 1996 album, Home Run, peaked at #68 in the UK Albums Chart.