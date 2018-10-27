HardfloorFormed 1991
Hardfloor Biography (Wikipedia)
Hardfloor is a German electronic music duo, consisting of Oliver Bondzio and Ramon Zenker. Their most famous track is "Acperience 1" (often titled more simply as "Acperience" on many compilation albums) and chosen by Feargal Sharkey as one of his Inheritance Tracks when interviewed on UK's BBC Radio 4.
Their distinctive acid house sound is attributed to their skill at manipulating Roland TB-303 bass synthesisers, using up to six of these machines at once. Their UK chart hits include "Hardtrance Acperience" (1992), "Trancescript" (1993) and the remix of the aforementioned "Acperience" (1997). Their 1996 album, Home Run, peaked at #68 in the UK Albums Chart.
Hardfloor Tracks
The Sound Of Lugano (Hardfloor Remix feat. Mike Dunn)
Andrea Festa & Mike Dunn
Acperience
Hardfloor
Yeke Yeke (Hardfloor Edit)
Mory Kanté
The Life We Choose (E R P Remix)
Hardfloor
Acperience 1 (Original Mix)
Hardfloor
Circus Bells (Hardfloor Remix)
Robert Armani
Acperience 1
Hardfloor
4th Dimension Of The 5th Ward
Hardfloor
P.E.L.F. (Egyptian Lover Remix)
Hardfloor
Into The Nature (Plastikman Remix)
Hardfloor
Acperience (Robert Babicz Remix)
Hardfloor
