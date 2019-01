Bilal Khan sings To Kya Hua

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mkrff.jpg

2016-03-13T18:43:00.000Z

Singer Bilal Khan joined Saima equipped with his guitar and beautifully sang his Coke Studio hit Tou Kia Hua.

