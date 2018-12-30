Harry BelafonteBorn 1 March 1927
Harry Belafonte Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Belafonte (born Harold George Bellanfanti Jr.; March 1, 1927) is an American singer, songwriter, activist and actor. One of the most successful Jamaican-American pop stars in history, he was dubbed the "King of Calypso" for popularizing the Caribbean musical style (originating in Trinidad & Tobago) with an international audience in the 1950s. His breakthrough album Calypso (1956) is the first million-selling LP by a single artist. Belafonte is perhaps best known for singing "The Banana Boat Song", with its signature lyric "Day-O". He has recorded in many genres, including blues, folk, gospel, show tunes, and American standards. He has also starred in several films, most notably in Otto Preminger's hit musical Carmen Jones (1954), Island in the Sun (1957), and Robert Wise's Odds Against Tomorrow (1959).
Belafonte was an early supporter of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s, and one of Martin Luther King Jr.'s confidants. Throughout his career, he has been an advocate for political and humanitarian causes, such as the Anti-Apartheid Movement and USA for Africa. Since 1987, he has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. In recent years, he has been a vocal critic of the policies of the George W. Bush presidential administrations. Harry Belafonte now acts as the American Civil Liberties Union celebrity ambassador for juvenile justice issues.
- Harry Belafonte enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028l4y0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028l4y0.jpg2014-10-13T12:13:00.000ZHarry Belafonte enters The Singers Hall of Fame on Sunday Night with Michael Ballhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p028l4z4
Harry Belafonte enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Harry Belafonte Tracks
Scarlet Ribbons For Her Hair
Island In The Sun
The Twelve Days Of Christmas
Banana Boat Song
Mary's Boy Child
I Heard The Bells On Christmas Day
Mary's Boy Child (full version)
Jump In The Line
There's a Hole in My Bucket
There's A Hole In My Bucket
Shenandoah
Jamaica Farewell
There's A Boat Leavin' Soon
