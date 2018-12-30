Daniel PembertonBorn 3 November 1977
Daniel Pemberton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977-11-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/49c4816a-dcbe-4dfa-866a-563a51b76f48
Daniel Pemberton Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Pemberton (born 3 November 1977) is an English composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daniel Pemberton Tracks
Sort by
The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
Daniel Pemberton
The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
Last played on
Ocean's 8 (2018): Bring the beat Bach I - Downfall
Daniel Pemberton
Ocean's 8 (2018): Bring the beat Bach I - Downfall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ocean's 8 (2018): Bring the beat Bach I - Downfall
Orchestra
Last played on
Dangerous Pirate
Daniel Pemberton
Dangerous Pirate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dangerous Pirate
Last played on
Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) Main Theme
Daniel Pemberton
Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) Main Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) Main Theme
Last played on
Acting On Desires
Daniel Pemberton
Acting On Desires
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wb0k4.jpglink
Acting On Desires
Last played on
I Can See For Miles
Daniel Pemberton
I Can See For Miles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"Gold" (2016) - "Dream Of Gold"
Daniel Pemberton
"Gold" (2016) - "Dream Of Gold"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"Gold" (2016) - "Dream Of Gold"
Orchestra
Last played on
"Gold" (2016) - "At The Sound Of The Bell"
Daniel Pemberton
"Gold" (2016) - "At The Sound Of The Bell"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"Gold" (2016) - "At The Sound Of The Bell"
Orchestra
Last played on
Escape From East Berlin
Daniel Pemberton
Escape From East Berlin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Escape From East Berlin
Last played on
The Circus of Machines
Daniel Pemberton
The Circus of Machines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Circus of Machines
Last played on
Nouvelle Cuisine
Daniel Pemberton
Nouvelle Cuisine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nouvelle Cuisine
Last played on
DIGGING IN
Daniel Pemberton
DIGGING IN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DIGGING IN
RIGHT AND PROPER
Daniel Pemberton
RIGHT AND PROPER
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
RIGHT AND PROPER
WATCHING THE SKYLARKS
Daniel Pemberton
WATCHING THE SKYLARKS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
WATCHING THE SKYLARKS
MAN WITH A DREAM
Daniel Pemberton
MAN WITH A DREAM
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MAN WITH A DREAM
Here's How It Works
Daniel Pemberton
Here's How It Works
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here's How It Works
Last played on
Dub Double
Daniel Pemberton
Dub Double
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dub Double
Last played on
The Pressure Continues
Daniel Pemberton
The Pressure Continues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pressure Continues
Last played on
Party Preparations
Daniel Pemberton
Party Preparations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Party Preparations
Last played on
L' Estasi Dell'oro
Ennio Morricone
L' Estasi Dell'oro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xzdp.jpglink
L' Estasi Dell'oro
Last played on
Kangaroo Jump
Daniel Pemberton
Kangaroo Jump
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kangaroo Jump
Last played on
Glistening Sun
Daniel Pemberton
Glistening Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glistening Sun
Last played on
The Counsellor: Desert Star Sceptic (Credits) (feat. [unknown])
Daniel Pemberton
The Counsellor: Desert Star Sceptic (Credits) (feat. [unknown])
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Counsellor: Desert Star Sceptic (Credits) (feat. [unknown])
Last played on
The Awakening: Be Still My Soul
Uncredited performers & Daniel Pemberton
The Awakening: Be Still My Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Awakening: Be Still My Soul
Performer
Last played on
Little Flickers
Daniel Pemberton
Little Flickers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Flickers
Last played on
Jolly Marimba
Daniel Pemberton
Jolly Marimba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jolly Marimba
Last played on
The Wonder of Dogs
Daniel Pemberton
The Wonder of Dogs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wonder of Dogs
Last played on
Odd Future
Daniel Pemberton
Odd Future
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Odd Future
Last played on
Death Interrupted
Daniel Pemberton
Death Interrupted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Masquerade
Daniel Pemberton
Masquerade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Masquerade
Last played on
Daniel Pemberton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist