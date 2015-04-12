Seeed is a German hip hop, reggae and dancehall band based in Berlin. Founded in 1998, they have become well known in Germany and its neighboring countries.

Seeed consists of eleven band members, including three singers, a horn section and a DJ. Seeed is recognized for their catchy fusional mix of German HipHop, Reggae and Dancehall styles and their use of horns, which is unusual in contemporary popular music. They have worked with Cee-Lo Green, Anthony B, Tanya Stephens, General Degree as well as other Jamaican artists and producers. Almost all of their music releases feature a popular guest experience. Seeed's lyrics are in German, English and Patois. Their biggest hits in the German Sprachraum were "Dickes B", "Aufstehn", "Ding" and "Music Monks". Although their lyrics are in English and German, most of the songs in German were completely translated into English for the international releases of the Albums Next! and Music Monks.

Their first hit was "Dickes B", an ode to Berlin. They won three ECHO Awards. With the international versions of Music Monks and Next!, they found broader success in Germany's neighboring countries, especially France. After their initial success with "Dickes B", in the year 2000, they released their first full-length album a few months later, in 2001: New Dubby Conquerors.