The Divine Comedy
1991
The Divine Comedy are an orchestral pop band from Northern Ireland formed in 1989 and fronted by Neil Hannon. Hannon has been the only constant member of the group, playing, in some instances, all of the non-orchestral instrumentation besides drums. To date, eleven studio albums have been released under the Divine Comedy name. The group achieved their greatest commercial success in the years 1996–99, during which they had nine singles that made the UK Top 40, including the top ten hit "National Express".
The Divine Comedy Performances & Interviews
- Rigsy Chats To Neil Hannonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05m97zw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05m97zw.jpg2017-11-07T12:20:00.000ZThe Divine Comedy frontman talks tours, costumes and exciting album news.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05m96ky
Rigsy Chats To Neil Hannon
- The Divine Comedy - Songs of Love (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048t4gd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048t4gd.jpg2016-09-23T13:08:41.000ZThe Divine Comedy's Neil Hannon performs live on The Quay Sessions with Roddy Harthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048sx68
The Divine Comedy - Songs of Love (The Quay Sessions)
- The Divine Comedy - Road To Nowhere (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048pjkd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048pjkd.jpg2016-09-22T14:30:26.000ZAn exclusive cover version of the Talking Heads songs performed by Neil Hannonhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048ph5z
The Divine Comedy - Road To Nowhere (The Quay Sessions)
- The Divine Comedy - How Can You Leave Me On My Own (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048pfr3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048pfr3.jpg2016-09-22T14:04:50.000ZThe Divine Comedy's Neil Hannon performs live on The Quay Sessions with Roddy Harthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048pf0g
The Divine Comedy - How Can You Leave Me On My Own (The Quay Sessions)
- The Divine Comedy - National Express (Later Archive 1998)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048f1fr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048f1fr.jpg2016-09-19T17:07:00.000ZThe Divine Comedy perform National Express on Later... with Jools Holland in 1998.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048f1jh
The Divine Comedy - National Express (Later Archive 1998)
- Neil Hannon on donkeys, history and dressing uphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044rjjr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044rjjr.jpg2016-08-13T14:00:00.000ZNeil Hannon talks to Dermot about the forthcoming new album from The Divine Comedy.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044rdzg
Neil Hannon on donkeys, history and dressing up
