Lindha KallerdahlBorn 27 September 1972
Lindha Kallerdahl
1972-09-27
Lindha Kallerdahl Biography (Wikipedia)
Lindha Kallerdahl, (born Lindha Svantesson 27 September 1972) is a Swedish Jazz singer, married to the pianist and composer Fabian Kallerdahl.
Lindha Kallerdahl Tracks
I Was Informed To Dance Like Lovers
Lindha Kallerdahl
I Was Informed To Dance Like Lovers
I Was Informed To Dance Like Lovers
