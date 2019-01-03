Madelaine Edith "Maddy" Prior, MBE (born 14 August 1947) is an English folk singer, best known as the lead vocalist of Steeleye Span. She was born in Blackpool and moved to St Albans in her teens. Her father, Allan Prior, was co-creator of the police drama Z-Cars. She was married to Rick Kemp and their daughter Rose Kemp is also a singer. She was part of the singing duo 'Mac & Maddy' with Mac MacLeod. She then performed with Tim Hart and recorded two albums with him before they helped to found the group Steeleye Span in 1969. She left Steeleye Span in 1997 but returned in 2002 and has toured with them in 2008/9 and 2013. With June Tabor she was the singing duo Silly Sisters. She toured with the Carnival Band in 2007 and with Giles Lewin and Hannah James in 2012 and 2013. She has released singles and albums as a solo artist, with these bands and in several collaborations. She runs an Arts Centre called Stones Barn in Bewcastle in Cumbria which offers residential courses.