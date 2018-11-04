Hank PennyBorn 18 August 1918. Died 17 April 1992
Hank Penny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1918-08-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/49b8ba30-1b74-4d11-b298-9f601992b6fc
Hank Penny Biography (Wikipedia)
Herbert Clayton Penny (September 18, 1918 – April 17, 1992) was an accomplished banjo player and practitioner of Western swing. He worked as a comedian best known for his backwoods character "That Plain Ol' Country Boy" on TV with Spade Cooley. He was married to country singer Sue Thompson from 1953–63.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hank Penny Tracks
Sort by
Remington Ride
Hank Penny
Remington Ride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remington Ride
Last played on
Peach Tree Shuffle
Hank Penny
Peach Tree Shuffle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peach Tree Shuffle
Last played on
White shotguns
Hank Penny
White shotguns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White shotguns
Last played on
I Want My Rib
Hank Penny
I Want My Rib
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want My Rib
Last played on
You Played On My Piano
Hank Penny
You Played On My Piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Played On My Piano
Last played on
Let Me Play With Your Poodle
Hank Penny
Let Me Play With Your Poodle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Me Play With Your Poodle
Last played on
Hank Penny Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist