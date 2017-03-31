Bernhard BrinkBorn 17 May 1952
Bernhard Brink
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-05-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/49b86e3d-55f5-4970-ac41-4867f36cb6b4
Bernhard Brink Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernhard Brink (born 17 May 1952 in Nordhorn) is a German singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bernhard Brink Tracks
Sort by
Ich Geb' Nicht Auf
Bernhard Brink
Ich Geb' Nicht Auf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ich Geb' Nicht Auf
Last played on
Bernhard Brink Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist