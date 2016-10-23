Cherry Filter (체리 필터) is a South Korean rock group formed in 1997. Their unique sound - consisting of emotional ballads, punk rock, rave and trance - prevalent in their last two albums has given them fame across the nation. The song "낭만 고양이" (Nangman Goyang-i, "Romantic Cat") from the album Made In Korea made Cherry Filter famous.

When Cherry Filter was first formed, everyone was curious about the meaning of the name "Cherry Filter". Youjeen stated in an interview, she wanted a name that expressed both femininity and masculinity, a filter representing masculinity and the cherry representing femininity. The band includes Cho Youjeen as the vocalist - who branched off into a solo career for 2 years in Japan, then returned to Cherry Filter - Jojinbo on guitar, Yaenhead on bass, and Sonstar on drums.