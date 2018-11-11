Lol CremeBorn 19 September 1947
Lol Creme
1947-09-19
Lol Creme Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurence Neil "Lol" Creme (born 19 September 1947) is an English musician and music video director, best known for his work in 10cc. He sings and plays guitar, bass and keyboards.
