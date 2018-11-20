Sigurd SlåttebrekkBorn 1968
Sigurd Slåttebrekk (born 6 January 1968) is a Norwegian classical pianist.
Born in Stavanger, Norway, Slåttebrekk is acclaimed for his recordings of works by Maurice Ravel and Robert Schumann. He received his earliest piano training from his mother, Karin Slåttebrekk, and Ingeborg Songe-Møller. He continued his studies under Einar Steen-Nøkleberg at the Norwegian Academy of Music and Jerome Lowenthal at the Juilliard School and with Lazar Berman.
In 1997, he decided to stop giving concerts, but after a hiatus of seven years, he made his comeback at the Oslo Chamber Music Festival in August 2002.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
