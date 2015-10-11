Adam SoppActor. Born 27 August 1986
Adam Sopp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986-08-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/49b041f7-4359-4b50-b604-36b0058cfc45
Adam Sopp Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Michael Richard Sopp (born 27 August 1986) is a British actor known for his role as teenager Darren Clarke in the long-running BBC school drama, Grange Hill, from 1999 to 2002.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Adam Sopp Tracks
Sort by
I Gotta Move/You Really Got Me
Dominic Tighe
I Gotta Move/You Really Got Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Gotta Move/You Really Got Me
Last played on
Back to artist