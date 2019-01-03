The CrookesFormed 2008
The Crookes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5yf.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/49ae6caa-8ef9-4d77-91e7-b29aa5ae3cbc
The Crookes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Crookes was a British indie rock band who formed in Sheffield in 2008. They released their first single "A Collier's Wife" in 2009 as part of the Too Pure singles club, followed by single "Bloodshot Days" that was released on Heist or Hit Records in 2010. Signed to London independent record label Fierce Panda Records, they have subsequently released four albums, Chasing After Ghosts (2011), Hold Fast (2012), Soapbox (2014), and Lucky Ones (2016) along with an extended EP Dreams Of Another Day (2010).
The Crookes Tracks
Afterglow
The Crookes
Afterglow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yf.jpglink
Afterglow
Last played on
Rolling In The Deep
The Crookes
Rolling In The Deep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yf.jpglink
Rolling In The Deep
Last played on
Where Did Our Love Go
The Crookes
Where Did Our Love Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yf.jpglink
Where Did Our Love Go
Last played on
Backstreet Lovers
The Crookes
Backstreet Lovers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yf.jpglink
Backstreet Lovers
Last played on
I Wanna Waste My Time On You
The Crookes
I Wanna Waste My Time On You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034jnqv.jpglink
I Wanna Waste My Time On You
Last played on
Some Candy Talking - 6 Music Session 02/04/2010
The Crookes with Richard Hawley, The Crookes & Richard Hawley
Some Candy Talking - 6 Music Session 02/04/2010
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yf.jpglink
Some Candy Talking - 6 Music Session 02/04/2010
Last played on
You Bring The Snow
The Crookes
You Bring The Snow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yf.jpglink
You Bring The Snow
Last played on
Roman Candle
The Crookes
Roman Candle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yf.jpglink
Roman Candle
Last played on
The World Is Waiting
The Crookes
The World Is Waiting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03c55jx.jpglink
The World Is Waiting
Last played on
The Lucky Ones
The Crookes
The Lucky Ones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yf.jpglink
The Lucky Ones
Last played on
Real Life
The Crookes
Real Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yf.jpglink
Real Life
Last played on
If Only For Tonight
The Crookes
If Only For Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yf.jpglink
If Only For Tonight
Last played on
Brand New Start
The Crookes
Brand New Start
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yf.jpglink
Brand New Start
Last played on
The Crookes Links
