Buster Benton Born 19 July 1932. Died 20 January 1996
Buster Benton
1932-07-19
Buster Benton Biography (Wikipedia)
Arley "Buster" Benton (July 19, 1932 – January 20, 1996) was an American blues guitarist and singer. He played guitar in Willie Dixon's Blues All-Stars and is best known for his solo rendition of Dixon's song "Spider in My Stew." Benton was tenacious, and despite the amputation of parts of both legs in the latter part of his lengthy career, he never stopped playing his own version of Chicago blues.
Buster Benton Tracks
Cut Up (Lamont Remix)
Buster Benton
Cut Up (Lamont Remix)
Cut Up (Lamont Remix)
For Me
Benton
For Me
For Me
Make Love
Benton
Make Love
Make Love
Sort It
Benton
Sort It
Sort It
Dem A Gas
Buster Benton
Dem A Gas
Dem A Gas
Shook A Sax
Buster Benton
Shook A Sax
Shook A Sax
Sax Thing
Buster Benton
Sax Thing
Sax Thing
Have It Your Way VIP
Buster Benton
Have It Your Way VIP
Have It Your Way VIP
