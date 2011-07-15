The band dios (malos), formerly "dios" before summer 2004, is a music group originally out of Hawthorne, California. The band consists of singer-songwriter Joel Morales, keyboard players James Cabeza de Vaca and Edwin Kampwirth, bassist John Paul Caballero, and drummer Patrick Butterworth. In 2004 they released their (then) self-titled record dios on StarTime to generally positive reviews. Pitchfork Media rated the album 8.0 out of 10 and said it made California pop "a little less predictable". A follow-up album, dios (malos) was less well received, garnering 6.1 from Pitchfork.