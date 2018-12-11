The DakotasFormed 1962
The Dakotas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06l1w0k.jpg
1962
The Dakotas Biography
The Dakotas is a group of British musicians, which initially convened as a backing band in Manchester, England. However, they are most closely associated with the singer Billy J. Kramer, a Liverpudlian who was the lead vocalist for the group during the 1960s. In the U.S., they are regarded as part of the British Invasion.
The Dakotas Tracks
Neon City
The Dakotas
Neon City
Neon City
The Cruel Sea
The Dakotas
The Cruel Sea
The Cruel Sea
Oyeh
The Dakotas
Oyeh
Oyeh
Magic Carpet
The Dakotas
Magic Carpet
Magic Carpet
